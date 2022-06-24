Michael Vaughan’s Hilarious Reaction To Virat Kohli’s Failed Attempts At imitating Joe Root’s ‘bat-balancing’ trick

New Delhi: India is currently playing Leicestershire in the 4-Day Warm Up match in Leicester. The visitors had a poor opening day as they were reduced to 246-8 at the end of Day 1. None of the batters, barring KS Bharat, could stay long enough at the wicket. Bharat remained unbeaten on 70 at the end of the day.

All eyes were on Virat Kohli as all his fans were expecting him to return to form. Kohli looked good during his stay at the crease but could not stretch his innings beyond 33.

Meanwhile, during his innings, Kohli tried to imitate Joe Root’s magical bat-balancing trick. Notably, during ENG vs NZ 1st Test, Joe Root magically made his bat stand vertically without any support, leaving fans stunned.

Kohli’s act got a lot of attention from fans on social media. Former England captain Michael Vaughan also gave a hilarious reaction to Virat Kohli’s failed attempts at bat-balancing and compared him with Joe Root. “Virat not in the same Bat balancing league as Joe,” Vaughan wrote.

Virat not in the same Bat balancing league as Joe ?? https://t.co/CJSvpPVB0W Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 23, 2022

Coming back to the warmup game, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill gave India a quick start but both players departed in quick succession. At one point, India was reeling at 81/5 after Hanuma Vihari (3), Shreyas Iyer (0), and Ravindra Jadeja (13) departed cheaply.

Virat Kohli and KS Bharat then stitched a 57-run stand before Kohli departed. Bharat then added another 64 runs for the eighth wicket with Umesh Yadav (23) to give some respectability to the Indian total.

Meanwhile, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna are playing for Leicestershire.