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Virat Kohli’s impressive presence of mind saves THIS star player’s from a losing…

Star player Virat Kohli's awareness on the field saves a player during the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders clash.

Edited By : Yash Chauhan |May 14, 2026, 12:56 PM IST

Published On May 14, 2026, 12:56 PM IST

Last UpdatedMay 14, 2026, 12:56 PM IST

Virat Kohli saves DRS review against KKR

Virat Kohli impressive awareness against KKR in IPL 2026

The match no. 57 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, was played between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium, New Raipur. Where RCB defeated KKR by 6 wickets and took one more step to the playoffs qualification.

This match has been a memorable game for the Indian Premier League (IPL) fans as the star Indian player and one of the greatest batters of all time, Virat Kohli, who is known for his impressive batting performance and iconic knocks. However, in the match against Kolkata Knight Riders, Virat Kohli showcased a significant batting performance as he smashed 105 runs unbeaten and helped RCB to take a win over KKR by 6 wickets. In his knock, Kohli hit 11 fours and 3 sixes at a strike rate of 175.

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Virat Kohli’s smart DRS call leaves fans and experts impressed

With this century, Virat Kohli smashed his 9th century in the Indian Premier League (IPL). During the match, Virat Kohli impressed his fans with a surprising DRS. In the match, RCB batter, Devdutt Padikkal tried to play a reverse swipe shot on Anukul Roy’s delivery. As a result, Padikkal missed the ball and Angrish Raghuvanshi collected it well wide of the off-stump.

Devdutt Padikkal was confused whether to take DRS. Meanwhile, his partner, Virat Kohli, urged him to review the decision. Surprisingly, the third umpire saw the replay and turned his decision to the wide. After the umpire’s decision, Kohli was seen celebrating the successful DRS call.

After the decision, cricket expert Ian Bishop reacted to Virat Kohli’s call, “Virat Kohli was the one who insisted Devdutt Padikkal to take the review for a wide and when it was a successful review, he pumped up in the air celebrating it

After the match. Virat Kohli opened up about the celebration where he said, “Well, the celebration wasn’t a big one because we know the importance of the points right now. And yeah, look, for me, it’s a conscious effort to try and contribute to the team’s scores. And I know if I bat for long enough in the game, our chances of winning become higher. So the fact that I didn’t get many runs in the last two games was, it eats me up in a way that I know I can play well and I’m hitting the ball well. But then when you don’t carry on and you know, you haven’t created the impact for the team, it bothers you because that’s basically been the goal all these years, trying to improve so that you can be the best version for your team when you play out there and make an impact.

Virat Kohli opens up on century and RCB’s crucial win

Virat Kohli breaks silence on his century against Kolkata Knight Riders, “So, yeah, century or no century, I think the more important thing is finishing the game, making sure that I was out there till the end to get those two points, which again, puts us at the top of the table.

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Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan is a trainee at Cricket Country. He has been overseeing all matters related to Cricket News, match updates and daily coverage of domestic and international formats for the website. Yash is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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