Virat Kohli In Pakistan: Old Video Of India Star Shopping From A Fair Goes Viral

New Delhi: If there is one player, Pakistan fans are crazy for, it is India stalwart Virat Kohli. The former Indi skipper enjoys a massive fan following in Pakistan. Often Pakistan fans are seen in Pakistan’s matches with banners of wishes for Virat Kohli.

The fans desperately want Virat Kohli to play in Pakistan, but the political rivalry between the two countries doesn’t allow that. India has not toured Pakistan for more than a decade, with the last visit coming in 2008 for the Asia Cup.

Virat has been to Pakistan with the U-19 team in 2006. India played six matches on the tour and won all games. An old video of the tour featuring Virat Kohli has now gone viral on social media. In the video, Virat Kohli can be seen shopping at a fair. Later, he sits down with his friends and enjoys a drink. The video also has Cheteshwar Pujara and Piyush Chawla.

rare video of King Kohli from U-19 tour in Pakistan pic.twitter.com/8CutCIaAee Out Of Context Cricket (@GemsOfCricket) November 16, 2022

Kohli was a star during his U-19 days as well and led India to a World Cup win in 2008. He made his debut the same year and went on to become one of the greats of the game. Kohli today is only behind Sachin Tendulkar in terms of most centuries, with a staggering 71 hundreds to his name.

Kohli was out of form for a while but he is back to his very best. The veteran roared in the T20 World Cup 2022 and topped the list of most runs with 296 runs to his name.