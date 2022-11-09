Virat Kohli Injured Ahead Of T20 World Cup Semifinal Against England

New Delhi: India is set to take on England in the second semifinal of the T20 World Cup 2022. Yesterday, on November 8, India skipper Rohit Sharma suffered an injury scare after being hit on the forearm by throwdown experts. Rohit was in visible pain after taking the blow and stopped practising. However, he resumed training after a while and looked comfortable.

Now, with just about 24 hours ahead of the crucial encounter, star India batter Virat Kohli has also been dealt with an injury blow. As per reports, Virat Kohli was hit on the groin while facing Harshal Patel in the nets. Kohli looked in pain and walked off the nets. Kohli, however, resumed training after a while.

Virat Kohli has been in staggering form in the T20 World Cup and is the tournament’s leading run scorer with 246 runs. Kohli has also hit three half-centuries in five games. The fans will be hoping that Kohli’s injury is not serious and he leads India to a win in the semis. Meanwhile, India will enter the semifinal with a slight psychological advantage over England as the team defeated England in their previous T20I series.

Meanwhile, India will be in some sort of dilemma about their playing 11. The match will be played at Adelaide Oval so the team will be tempted to play Yuzvendra Chahal, who has a good record against England. If Yuzi plays, it will be interesting to see who between Axar Patel or R Ashwin makes way for him. Also, Rishabh Pant played ahead of Dinesh Karthik in the final game against Zimbabwe and as per sources, he is likely to retain his place.