Virat Kohli Injured? RCB Coach Sanjay Bangar Gives Massive Update

Virat Kohli has now scored back-to-back hundreds against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans

New Delhi: Star Royal Challengers Bangalore batter Virat Kohli smashed a century in a must-win match against defending champions Gujarat Titans on 23 May, Sunday at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. Virat scored 101(61), which included 13 fours and a solitary six. In addition, Virat was brilliant in the field and made a stunning catch to remove Vijay Shankar. Whereas Virat was observed limping when he took the catch and hurt his knee. Twist in the tale? ? An excellent catch by @ImVKohli, just as @vijayshankar260 gets his 50, breaks an awesome partnership! Can they take advantage now? Tune-in to #RCBvGT at #IPLonStar NOW | Star Sports#BetterTogether #RaceToPlayoffspic.twitter.com/ashQOyZDdj Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 21, 2023

During the post-match interview, RCB's coach Sanjay Bangar gave a massive update about Kohli's health. He informed that Kohli had a niggle in his knee, but he also mentioned that the injury is not too serious. "Yeah, he had a bit of a niggle in his knee. But I don't think there is anything serious. Having score two back-to-back hundreds within a gap of 4 days. He is somebody who not only wants to contribute with the bat but even when he is fielding. He did a lot of running around. 40 overs a couple of days ago and today, for 35 overs he was on the field. He was giving his best. So it is going to bother at some point but I don't think its anything serious," Bangar said. RCB Head Coach confirms Virat Kohli had a niggle, but there's nothing serious. pic.twitter.com/Dzp67Xm4L4 Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 22, 2023