Virat Kohli Injured? RCB Coach Sanjay Bangar Gives Massive Update

Virat Kohli has now scored back-to-back hundreds against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans

Updated: May 22, 2023 10:50 AM IST | Edited By: Driti Atri

New Delhi: Star Royal Challengers Bangalore batter Virat Kohli smashed a century in a must-win match against defending champions Gujarat Titans on 23 May, Sunday at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Virat scored 101(61), which included 13 fours and a solitary six. In addition, Virat was brilliant in the field and made a stunning catch to remove Vijay Shankar. Whereas Virat was observed limping when he took the catch and hurt his knee.

During the post-match interview, RCB's coach Sanjay Bangar gave a massive update about Kohli's health. He informed that Kohli had a niggle in his knee, but he also mentioned that the injury is not too serious.

"Yeah, he had a bit of a niggle in his knee. But I don't think there is anything serious. Having score two back-to-back hundreds within a gap of 4 days. He is somebody who not only wants to contribute with the bat but even when he is fielding. He did a lot of running around. 40 overs a couple of days ago and today, for 35 overs he was on the field. He was giving his best. So it is going to bother at some point but I don't think its anything serious," Bangar said.

Virat Kohli On The Top

Virat Kohli has now scored back-to-back hundreds against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans, taking him to top of the list of the highest number of century-makers in the history of IPL.

"A lot of people feel my T20 cricket is declining, but I don't feel like that at all. I feel I am playing my best again, enjoying myself, hitting gaps and big ones at the end. You have to rise to the occasion when the situation demands, and I take a lot of pride in doing, and I've been doing it a while now. I feel really good in my game right now," said Kohli in a mid-innings chat with the broadcasters after taking Bangalore to a competitive 197/5.

