Virat Kohli Is Best White Ball Cricketer In The World: Steve Smith

New Delhi: There is often a debate among cricket experts about who is the better cricketer between Virat Kohli and Australia stalwart Steve Smith. While many term Virat as a better cricketer in white ball cricket, others call Smith a great in Test cricket. Steve Smith too believes that Virat Kohli is the best white ball batter in world cricket.

"Virat Kohli is the best in the world in white ball cricket in my opinion," said Smith on the Star Sports Show

Virat Kohli has been one of the best cricketers the world has seen. He is only behind Sachin Tendulkar in terms of most centuries. While he has 28 Test centuries to his name, he takes his game to another level in limited overs format. Kohli has 46 ODI hundreds, 1 T20I hundred and five IPL centuries to his name.

Can Kohli Lead RCB To Maiden IPL Win?

Virat Kohli struggled to hit a century after the 2019 World Cup and went through a massive lean patch until he got the monkey off his back in the 2022 Asia Cup with a century against Afghanistan. He then scored an ODI hundred against Bangladesh and two ODI centuries against Sri Lanka, following it up with a Test hundred against Australia. With Kohli back in form, RCB's hopes of lifting their maiden IPL have skyrocketed. RCB will open their campaign against MI on Sunday.

