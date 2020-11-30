India vs Australia ODIs: After a couple of consecutive centuries by former Australian skipper Steve Smith, comparisons with Virat Kohli has started as expected. Former India pacer Dodda Ganesh weighed in on the subject and put forth his point. The Bengaluru-born speedster reckoned Kohli is the ‘greatest ever’.

Adding further, he also stated that to reach where Kohli has, Smith needs to play the way he has in the last two ODIs for five years.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote: “For Steven Smith to reach where Kohli has, in ODIs, he’ll have to play the way he’s been in these two ODIs, for the next 5 years. Kohli is the greatest ever ODI batsman.”

For Steven Smith to reach where Kohli has, in ODIs, he’ll have to play the way he’s been in these two ODIs, for the next 5 years. Kohli is the greatest ever ODI batsman #AUSvIND https://t.co/VGwg4tUhAd | Dodda Ganesh (@doddaganesha) November 30, 2020

Smith smashed 105* off 65 balls in the tour opener at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), then followed it up with another whirlwind 104 off 64 balls in the second match at the same venue. His brilliant knocks helped the hosts post mammoth totals in both games, ensuring they win.

On the other hand, Kohli (21 off 14) got off to a flyer in the first game – but could not carry on to make a big one. In his second outing, he hit a brilliant 89 but could not take his side over the line in a 390 chase.

Over the years, comparisons between Kohli and Smith have taken place – thanks to their fans.

With the series in the pocket, the hosts are expected to make changes to their side in the third ODI at Manuka Oval, Canberra on Wednesday. After two crushing defeats, Kohli could also make changes to the Indian XI.