Hailing India skipper Virat Kohli as the 'most consistent' cricketer across formats, South African pacer Kagiso Rabada on Thursday admitted the Indian captain pushes him to give his best. <p></p> <p></p>"If you look at one day cricket, I'd say Virat Kohli is the most consistent performer, he is consistent in Test cricket as well," he said during a chat show. <p></p> <p></p>He also praised Ben Stokes, Steve Smith, Kane Williamson. <p></p> <p></p>"I even like the work of Ben Stokes, Steve Smith, Kane Williamson," said the 24-year-old. <p></p> <p></p>Rabada, who made his ODI and Test debut in 2015, also said he wants to get better and dreams of winning a World Cup. <p></p> <p></p>"Well, it was an ambition of mine to be where I am today. So glad to have reached that pinnacle. All I want to do now is focus on a few things that would make me play better, win a World Cup, that'd be amazing," added Rabada. <p></p> <p></p>Rabada, who was supposed to feature in the cash-rich Indian Premier League for Delhi Capitals, will have to wait as the T20 tournament has been indefinitely postponed. <p></p> <p></p>There is also uncertainty over the T20 World Cup that is slated to take place in Australia later in the year. <p></p> <p></p>With no cricket due to the coronavirus lockdown, Kohli is spending his time indoors while spreading awareness among citizens about the pandemic.