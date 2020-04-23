Hailing India skipper Virat Kohli as the ‘most consistent’ cricketer across formats, South African pacer Kagiso Rabada on Thursday admitted the Indian captain pushes him to give his best.

“If you look at one day cricket, I’d say Virat Kohli is the most consistent performer, he is consistent in Test cricket as well,” he said during a chat show.

He also praised Ben Stokes, Steve Smith, Kane Williamson.

“I even like the work of Ben Stokes, Steve Smith, Kane Williamson,” said the 24-year-old.

Rabada, who made his ODI and Test debut in 2015, also said he wants to get better and dreams of winning a World Cup.

“Well, it was an ambition of mine to be where I am today. So glad to have reached that pinnacle. All I want to do now is focus on a few things that would make me play better, win a World Cup, that’d be amazing,” added Rabada.

Rabada, who was supposed to feature in the cash-rich Indian Premier League for Delhi Capitals, will have to wait as the T20 tournament has been indefinitely postponed.

There is also uncertainty over the T20 World Cup that is slated to take place in Australia later in the year.

With no cricket due to the coronavirus lockdown, Kohli is spending his time indoors while spreading awareness among citizens about the pandemic.