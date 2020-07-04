Amid the coronavirus lockdown - with no gyms opening up - cricketers are finding new ways to remain fit - be it India all-rounder Hardik Pandya or skipper Virat Kohli. Taking a cue from his seniors, India opener Mayank Agarwal posted a picture on his Instagram handle on Saturday where he can be seen in an upside-down pose while trying to balance his body - an exercise considered good for strengthening the core. <p></p> <p></p>Mayank captioned the picture as, "On a scale of 1 to 10, the head rush I get when I'm trying to explore the 'Upside Down' is ELEVEN." <p></p><blockquote class="instagram-media" style="background: #FFF;border: 0;margin: 1px;max-width: 540px;min-width: 326px;padding: 0" data-instgrm-captioned="" data-instgrm-permalink="https://www.instagram.com/p/CCLkpLYF0u9/?utm_source=ig_embed&amp;utm_campaign=loading" data-instgrm-version="12"> <p></p><div style="padding: 16px"> <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p><div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 40px;margin-right: 14px;width: 40px"></div> <p></p><div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 14px;margin-bottom: 6px;width: 100px"></div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 14px;width: 60px"></div> <p></p></div> <p></p></div> <p></p><div style="padding: 19% 0"></div> <p></p><div style="height: 50px;margin: 0 auto 12px;width: 50px"></div> <p></p><div style="padding-top: 8px"> <p></p><div style="color: #3897f0;font-family: Arial,sans-serif;font-size: 14px;font-style: normal;font-weight: 550;line-height: 18px">View this post on Instagram</div> <p></p></div> <p></p><div style="padding: 12.5% 0"></div> <p></p><div style="margin-bottom: 14px"> <p></p><div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 12.5px;width: 12.5px"></div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 12.5px;width: 12.5px;margin-right: 14px;margin-left: 2px"></div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 12.5px;width: 12.5px"></div> <p></p></div> <p></p><div style="margin-left: 8px"> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 20px;width: 20px"></div> <p></p><div style="width: 0;height: 0;border-top: 2px solid transparent;border-left: 6px solid #f4f4f4;border-bottom: 2px solid transparent"></div> <p></p></div> <p></p><div style="margin-left: auto"> <p></p><div style="width: 0px;border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4;border-right: 8px solid transparent"></div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 12px;width: 16px"></div> <p></p><div style="width: 0;height: 0;border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4;border-left: 8px solid transparent"></div> <p></p></div> <p></p></div> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p><p style="margin: 8px 0 0 0;padding: 0 4px"><a style="color: #000;font-family: Arial,sans-serif;font-size: 14px;font-style: normal;font-weight: normal;line-height: 17px;text-decoration: none" href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CCLkpLYF0u9/?utm_source=ig_embed&amp;utm_campaign=loading" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">On a scale of 1 to 10, the head rush I get when I'm trying to explore the 'Upside Down' is ELEVEN. #BalanceTraining #FlashbackFriday</a></p> <p></p><p style="color: #c9c8cd;font-family: Arial,sans-serif;font-size: 14px;line-height: 17px;margin-bottom: 0;margin-top: 8px;overflow: hidden;padding: 8px 0 7px;text-align: center">A post shared by <a style="color: #c9c8cd;font-family: Arial,sans-serif;font-size: 14px;font-style: normal;font-weight: normal;line-height: 17px" href="https://www.instagram.com/mayankagarawal/?utm_source=ig_embed&amp;utm_campaign=loading" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"> Mayank Agarwal</a> (@mayankagarawal) on Jul 3, 2020 at 6:00am PDT</p> <p></p> <p></p></div></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>But, unfortunately, his attempt backfired as Kohli and India pacer Ishant Sharma roasted him. While Kohli reacted in a hilarious fashion saying that it seems the lockdown has reached unbearable heights for Mayank, Ishant too, was not far behind as he asked how the world looked from that position. Lockdown has reached unbearable limits I guess," Kohli wrote. "raje duniya ulti dikh rhi hai ya seedhi," wrote Ishant. <p></p> <p></p>[caption id="attachment_4075384" align="aligncenter" width="519"]<img class="size-full wp-image-4075384" src="https://www.india.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/Image-4-6.jpg" alt="Virat Kohli, Virat Kohli news, Virat Kohli age, Virat Kohli ipl, Virat Kohli training, Ishant Sharma, Ishant Sharma age, Ishant Sharma news, Ishant Sharma height, Mayank Agarwal, Mayank Agarwal age, Mayank Agarwal news, Mayank Agarwal ipl, Lockdown, Cricket News" width="519" height="215" /> Image: Instagram screenshot[/caption] <p></p> <p></p>Meanwhile, some cricketers after a stay at home for three months have resumed training like Rohit Sharma, Robin Uthappa, Ravichandran Ashwin, Cheteshwar Pujara and Mohammed Shami. <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp;