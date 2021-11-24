Kanpur: A day ahead of the first Test between India and New Zealand at Kanpur, ex-Pakistan captain Salman Butt was put in a spot by a fan. He was asked to pick the best captain in recent times. The three options the fan gave him featured New Zealand’s Kane Williamson, India’s Virat Kohli and England’s Joe Root.

Calling Root and Kohli brilliant, Butt picked Williamson as the best captain. Butt on his YouTube channel said: “I think Kane Williamson is the best captain. Yes, Joe Root and Virat Kohli are brilliant as well, and they have led their sides superbly, but overall, generically, Williamson is the man when you consider all leaders across formats.”

Among the three top captains, Kohli has led his side for the most number of Tests. In 65 Tests led by Kohli, India has managed to win 38 of them while suffering 16 losses.

On the other hand, Williamson became the first captain to lead his team to victory in the inaugural World Test Championship. Under his leadership, NZ has won 22 and lost eight Tests. England’s Joe Root has a 48.21 win percentage in 56 Tests as skipper.

With India set to host NZ in two Tests, Butt reckons the home side would start favourites given their know-how of conditions.

Meanwhile, Kohli would not be leading India in the first Test at Kanpur as he is on rest. Ajinkya Rahane would be leading the side in Kohli’s absence. Kohli would join the team as captain in the second Test at the Wankhede stadium.