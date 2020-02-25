India skipper Virat Kohli on Tuesday named in the Asia XI squad to take on a Faf du Plessis-led World XI in next month’s Bangabandhu 100-year celebration three-match T20 International series in Dhaka. Chris Gayle, Rashid Khan, Ross Taylor and Jonny Bairstow are among those who will play for the World XI side, confirmed Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan.

While Kohli’s availability for the matches is still subject to clearance by BCCI, ESPNCricinfo reported. Apart from the Indian captain, star openers – KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, spinner Kuldeep Yadav and pacer Mohammed Shami have also been included in Asia XI for all three matches. Rahul is also slated to appear for one-match

No Pakistan player has been picked in the Asia XI squad. BCCI Joint Secretary Jayesh George had earlier been quoted by IANS that there would be no Pakistan players invited for the match.

“What we are aware of is that there will be no Pakistan players in the Asia XI. That is what the message is, so, there is no question of both countries coming together or picking one over the other,” he said.

But the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had clarified that it wasn’t about the BCB picking BCCI over PCB and it was a case of the Pakistan players being unavailable as they would be busy playing in the Pakistan Super League.

The matches will be played to celebrate the 100th anniversary of their founding father Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. The matches are scheduled to be held from March 18 to 22.

Squads

Asia XI: KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (C), Rishabh Pant, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Shami, Thisara Perera, Lasith Malinga, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mustafizur Rahman, Tamim Iqbal, Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das, Sandeep Lamichhane.

World XI: Alex Hales, Chris Gayle, Faf du Plessis (C), Nicholas Pooran, Brendan Taylor, Jonny Bairstow, Kieron Pollard, Adil Rashid, Sheldon Cottrell, Lungi Ngidi, Andrew Tye, Mitchell McClenaghan.