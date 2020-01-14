On Tuesday, hosts India took on Australia at Mumbai in the first ODI and were asked to bat after the visitors won the toss. The hosts lost Rohit Sharma early for 10 off 15 balls but after that Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul stitched a 121-run partnership to get the Men in Blue back on track.

But once India lost Rahul in the 28th over for 47 there was a string of wickets that fell. Soon, India was reduced to 164 for five in the 33rd over. They lost the wickets of well-set Dhawan (74) skipper Kohli (16) and Iyer (4).

Fans are now urging the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI)to get Ajinkya Rahane back in the mix. Rahane, who last played against South Africa in 2018, was left out of the side after India started using KL Rahul as their back up opener.

Here is how fans are reacting:

Ajinkya rahane good batsman in no 4 in odi his gd partnership in middle overs always rescue in india struggle time #INDvsAUS Srinivas Sri (@Sriniva21226103) January 14, 2020

Selectors should think of getting technically sound batsman like @ajinkyarahane88 back in odi squad for upcoming #NewZealand tour. Swing and pace will be the real threat. #INDvsAUS VPN (@JokinglyYours) January 14, 2020

Ajinkya rahane back in odi squad in no 4 batsman #INDvsAUS Srinivas Sri (@Sriniva21226103) January 14, 2020

Kya Ajinkya Rahane ko ek aur chance milna Chahiye for no.4 #AskStar Himanshu Srivastav (@Himansh26678924) January 14, 2020

@BCCI please include Ajinkya Rahane he deserves more chances RAHUL PATIL🇮🇳 (@RAHULPA91468498) January 14, 2020

I badly miss Ajinkya Rahane today RAHUL PATIL🇮🇳 (@RAHULPA91468498) January 14, 2020

#AskStar @VVSLaxman281 as we saw @ajinkyarahane88 is a very good batsman on pace bowling opponents also a good fielder. Why not selection committee choose him over #shreyasiyer ???? Ashirbad Panda (@Pandaashirbad30) January 14, 2020

#AskStar why not select Ajinkya Rahane as a middle order batsmam in ODI? Suman Sarkar (@sumansarkar116) January 14, 2020

Meanwhile, India was bundled out for 255. Mitchell Starc was the pick of the Australian bowlers as he scalped three for 56 in 10 overs.