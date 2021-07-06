London: One of the major reasons why India was outplayed by New Zealand in the recently concluded World Test Championship was the fact that Virat Kohli and Co unprepared for the game, unlike their opposition. Now the Indian team has a month-long break and reports suggest that they want to make the most of it ahead of the five-match Test series against England by playing a three-day tour game.

India will play the three-day tour game against Select County XI. The game will be played from July 20-22. “We have got what we have wanted. We can understand organising a tour game is difficult at this stage,” said a source close to the team and added that the Indian side is also understanding of the constraints of the ECB.

As per the same report, the Indian team will assemble at Durham on July 14 for the pre-series camp. The first Test would be played at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, on August 4.

Meanwhile, India opener Shubman Gill has picked up an injury and in all probability would not be available for the Tests. As per a Cricbuzz report, Gill could be sent back home.

Also, in what would come as a piece of good news for fans, the upcoming Tests is set to be played in front of capacity crowds after the UK government announced the lifting of all COVID-19 restrictions on the gathering of people.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday confirmed that all legal COVID-19 lockdown restrictions, including the mandatory wearing of face masks and the limit on the crowd at indoor, outdoor, and sports events, will come to an end on July 19.