In a first, two Indian teams will lock horns during a warm-up fixture in England ahead of a five-match Test series beginning later this year in August. Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team will take on India A in a four-day practice match at Northamptonshire’s County Ground in July.

India are scheduled to tour England for a five-match Test series which will get underway from August 2. As part of their preparation for the high-profile series, the tourists will play a couple of practice matches including one in Leicestershire as well.

“Some of the world’s finest international cricketers will be on show at The County Ground this summer as we welcome India and India A,” Northamptonshire County Cricket Club said in a statement late on Wednesday.

“Ahead of India’s five test series against England in August, Virat Kohli’s Indian side take on India A in a four-day warmup fixture that promises to be a showcase of high-quality cricket,” it added.

The second tour match has been scheduled to start from July 28 while dates for the India vs India A fixture are yet to be confirmed. “The Indian tour party will then travel to Leicestershire the following week for a second warmup fixture beginning the 28th of July,” the statement said.

The first Test will be played in Nottingham. The second (August 12-16) and fourth Tests (September 2-6) will be held in London, while the third (August 25-29) and fifth (September 10-14) Tests are scheduled in Leeds and Manchester respectively.

The Joe Root-led England are currently in India for a four-match Test series that starts from February 5 in Chennai. The red-all matches will be followed by five T20Is and three ODIs.

The series is part of the inaugural ICC World Test Championship the final of which will be played at Lord’s in June.

The visitors arrived in Chennai on Wednesday after the conclusion of the Sri Lanka tour where they beat the hosts in a two-match Test series.