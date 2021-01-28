In a first, two Indian teams will lock horns during a warm-up fixture in England ahead of a five-match Test series beginning later this year in August. Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team will take on India A in a four-day practice match at Northamptonshire's County Ground in July. <p></p> <p></p>India are scheduled to tour England for a five-match Test series which will get underway from August 2. As part of their preparation for the high-profile series, the tourists will play a couple of practice matches including one in Leicestershire as well. <p></p> <p></p>"Some of the world's finest international cricketers will be on show at The County Ground this summer as we welcome India and India A," Northamptonshire County Cricket Club said in a statement late on Wednesday. <p></p> <p></p>"Ahead of India's five test series against England in August, Virat Kohli's Indian side take on India A in a four-day warmup fixture that promises to be a showcase of high-quality cricket," it added. <p></p> <p></p>The second tour match has been scheduled to start from July 28 while dates for the India vs India A fixture are yet to be confirmed. "The Indian tour party will then travel to Leicestershire the following week for a second warmup fixture beginning the 28th of July," the statement said. <p></p> <p></p>The first Test will be played in Nottingham. The second (August 12-16) and fourth Tests (September 2-6) will be held in London, while the third (August 25-29) and fifth (September 10-14) Tests are scheduled in Leeds and Manchester respectively. <p></p> <p></p>The Joe Root-led England are currently in India for a four-match Test series that starts from February 5 in Chennai. The red-all matches will be followed by five T20Is and three ODIs. <p></p> <p></p>The series is part of the inaugural ICC World Test Championship the final of which will be played at Lord's in June. <p></p> <p></p>The visitors arrived in Chennai on Wednesday after the conclusion of the Sri Lanka tour where they beat the hosts in a two-match Test series. <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp;