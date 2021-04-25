Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore have not put a foot wrong this season. They have won four out of four and are on top of the table. Kohli – who is one of the most elegant batsmen in the world – has also got among the runs this season and is contributing to RCB’s success. After a couple of starts, Kohli notched up a brilliant 72* against Rajasthan Royals to warm up in style for the big encounter against MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings on Sunday.

On the eve of the blockbuster clash, RCB Twitter handle posted a picture where Kohli is playing his signature cover-drive – which is arguably the best in the world. “Our photographer got a raise for capturing perfection,” RCB captioned the picture of their skipper.

In RCB’s last game, they annihilated Rajasthan Royals by 10 wickets. With 143 runs from four matches, Kohli is just behind Glenn Maxwell – who is the highest run-getter for RCB this season. Maxwell is also fifth in the Orange Cap race.

The CSK versus RCB clash on Sunday is expected to be a blockbuster as two of the most popular cricketers in the world would be in charge of the side. While CSK would like to continue its good run of form and go top of the table with a win, RCB would be desperate not to let go of the momentum and maintain the top spot in the league.

It would be interesting to see if any side makes a change to their winning combinations. Knowing Dhoni, it would be highly unlikely that he would tinker with the winning XI midway through the league.