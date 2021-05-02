In a bid to show solidarity and respect to all the frontline workers during the pandemic, the Royal Challengers Bangalore side has planned to wear a brand new blue jersey in one of the IPL games this season. Standing up for a cause is nothing new for the Kohli-led side, fans would recall the green jersey donned by the side to support the green movement.

The RCB official Twitter handle posted the update where Kohli is wearing the blue jersey. The tweet read: “This season RCB is going to be sporting a special Blue jersey in 1 of the upcoming matches with key messaging on the match kit to pay our respect & show solidarity to all the front line heroes who have spent last year wearing PPE kits & leading the fight against the pandemic.”

This season RCB is going to be sporting a special Blue jersey in 1 of the upcoming matches with key messaging on the match kit to pay our respect & show solidarity to all the front line heroes who have spent last year wearing PPE kits & leading the fight against the pandemic. pic.twitter.com/HUOAL12VVy Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) May 2, 2021

The Bangalore franchise has been in top form this season thus far. They are second in the points table after seven matches. The Kohli-led side has won five already and looks good to make the playoffs.

Meanwhile, India is reeling under the Second Wave of Covid19 and the nation is in the doldrums. Some top IPL players have already opted out of the lucrative tournament this season following the surge in cases. On Saturday, India registered 3.92 lakh cases and the scenario looks bleak. Sachin Tendulkar to Pat Cummins and other cricketers have already made generous donations for India’s Covid fight.

It would be interesting to see if RCB decide to wear the blue in their next match.