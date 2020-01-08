Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan feels that the Men in Blue have the edge over Australia in terms of talent and confidence ahead of the three-match ODI series starting January 14 in Mumbai.

“In the past that wasn’t the case because they were doing really well. We were trying to match that level. I feel that Indian cricket is a notch ahead in terms of talent, in terms of cricket and in terms of confidence,” Star Sports expert Pathan said.

“The only thing that will make it equal is the kind of pitches we are going to play in Australia because we do not have experience playing on those hard and bouncy pitches,” said Pathan, who recently called time on his international career.

Recounting his favourite memory of playing against Australia, Irfan said, “It all started in Australia for me. The most memorable moment was getting my first wicket and helping India win a Test match in Australia after 21 years. Winning the Test in Perth and being named the Man of the Match is also a favourite memory for me.”

Earlier, the 35-year-old Pathan gave his thumbs-up to the idea of four-day Test matches. The former all-rounder, who on Saturday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, thrown his weight behind the idea of four-day Tests.

He said he has been advocating the idea for a ‘few years now’ and it is the way forward.

Pathan, while making a case for four-day Tests, said that the format has been used in Ranji Trophy and has borne results and if brought into Test cricket, ‘every game will be result-oriented’.

“I have been saying that for a few years now that four-day Tests should be there. I believe at least for couple of years that’s it is the way to go forward,” Irfan Pathan told IANS.

“We play four-day cricket in Ranji Trophy, we get results. So why not Test matches?

“Obviously, nowadays results come regularly but if there are four-day Tests, every game will be result oriented…I totally, totally agree with four-day Test matches,” he added.