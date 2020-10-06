The Indian cricket team will play its opening Test of the four-match series in Australia at Adelaide from December 17 and it will be a day-night affair, according to a report. As per ESPNCricinfo, the ‘Boxing Day’ Test starts from the traditional date of December 26 at the MCG, following the pink-ball game at the Adelaide Oval.

Cricket Australia seems to have acceded to the BCCI request of a week’s gap between the second and third Test, which begins in Sydney from January 7. The final Test will begin at Brisbane from January 15.

It is understood that India will play the white-ball series before the Test matches with the three-match ODIs in Brisbane — tentatively November 26, 28 and 30, followed by T20s at the Adelaide Oval — December 4, 6, 8.

Around 25 to 27 member playing squad is set to travel to Australia post IPL final on November 10 and is expected to be allowed to train during their 14-day quarantine.

Under Virat Kohli’s leadership, India had retained the Border-Gavaskar trophy by beating Australia 2-1 in the four-match Test series. The Men in Blue had clinched the ODIs as well by the same margin on their 2018-19 tour Down Under while the three-match T20I series ended in a 1-1 draw.

It is also expected that Indian squads for the white-and-red-ball series are expected to leave for Brisbane immediately after the completion of the Indian Premier League 2020 being held in the United Arab Emirates.

The players will kept in a bio-secure environment after their mandatory quarantine period upon arrival in Australia. India’s tour is likely to begin with the T20Is from November 27 followed by the ODI series from December 4, according to reports.