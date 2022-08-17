Watch: Virat Kohli Lifts Heavy Weights As He Prepares For Asia Cup 2022

<strong>New Delhi:</strong> Former Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli is not with the team on the Zimbabwe tour at the moment. He is taking a break from international cricket, however, the star Indian batter is still doing his training in the gym. Virat Kohli shared a post on Wednesday, in which he was lifting heavy weights and doing exercises. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="und">? ? <a href="https://t.co/NOvAD9uutT">pic.twitter.com/NOvAD9uutT</a></p> <p></p> Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) <a href="https://twitter.com/imVkohli/status/1559839047035416577?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 17, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p><script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <p></p> <p></p>Virat Kohli is going through a bad patch at the moment and will look to make a strong comeback in the Indian cricket team during the Asia Cup, starting on 27 August. India will open their campaign against Pakistan on Sunday, 28th August in the tournament. <p></p> <p></p>Asia Cup 2022 will be played in the T20 format to serve as ideal preparation ahead for the World Cup. While India will begin their tournament with a match against arch-rivals Pakistan in Dubai, the first match of the Asia Cup will be played between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan in Dubai as well on Saturday, 27th August. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Asia Cup 2022: Full schedule:</strong> <p></p> <p></p>1. Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Group B match August 27 <p></p>2. India vs Pakistan Group A match August 28 <p></p>3. Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Group B match August 30 <p></p>4. India vs Qualifier Group A match August 31 <p></p>5. Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Group B match September 1 <p></p>6. Pakistan vs Qualifier Group A match September 2 <p></p>7. B1 vs B2 Super 4 match September 3 <p></p>8. A1 vs A2 Super 4 match September 4 <p></p>9. A1 vs B1 Super 4 match September 6 <p></p>10. A2 vs B2 Super 4 match September 7 <p></p>11. A1 vs B2 Super 4 match September 8 <p></p>12. B1 vs A2 Super 4 match September 9 <p></p>13. Final (1st Super 4 vs 2nd Super 4) September 11