Watch: Virat Kohli Lifts Heavy Weights As He Prepares For Asia Cup 2022

New Delhi: Former Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli is not with the team on the Zimbabwe tour at the moment. He is taking a break from international cricket, however, the star Indian batter is still doing his training in the gym. Virat Kohli shared a post on Wednesday, in which he was lifting heavy weights and doing exercises.

Virat Kohli is going through a bad patch at the moment and will look to make a strong comeback in the Indian cricket team during the Asia Cup, starting on 27 August. India will open their campaign against Pakistan on Sunday, 28th August in the tournament.

Asia Cup 2022 will be played in the T20 format to serve as ideal preparation ahead for the World Cup. While India will begin their tournament with a match against arch-rivals Pakistan in Dubai, the first match of the Asia Cup will be played between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan in Dubai as well on Saturday, 27th August.

Asia Cup 2022: Full schedule:

1. Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Group B match August 27

2. India vs Pakistan Group A match August 28

3. Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Group B match August 30

4. India vs Qualifier Group A match August 31

5. Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Group B match September 1

6. Pakistan vs Qualifier Group A match September 2

7. B1 vs B2 Super 4 match September 3

8. A1 vs A2 Super 4 match September 4

9. A1 vs B1 Super 4 match September 6

10. A2 vs B2 Super 4 match September 7

11. A1 vs B2 Super 4 match September 8

12. B1 vs A2 Super 4 match September 9

13. Final (1st Super 4 vs 2nd Super 4) September 11