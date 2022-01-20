<strong>Paarl:</strong> For the first time in several years, Virat Kohli took the field as a player and not the captain. But that did not mean he would shy away from having a word or two with the opposition. During the opening ODI at Boland Park, Kohli seemed to have lost his cool on Temba Bavuma and that led to a heated exchange of words. The incident took place in the 36th over while Yuzvendra Chahal was bowling. <p></p> <p></p>Bavuma pushed the ball towards cover where Kohli was positioned. Kohli picked up the ball and had a shy at the stumps. Rishabh Pant failed to collect it and Bavuma for a moment thought of pinching a run. That did not go down well with the ex-Indian captain who gave Bavuma a mouthful. <p></p> <p></p>Here is the video that is now going viral: <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="und"><a href="https://t.co/fypjtfqCUf">pic.twitter.com/fypjtfqCUf</a></p> <p></p> Sunaina Gosh (@Sunainagosh7) <a href="https://twitter.com/Sunainagosh7/status/1483761528407203842?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 19, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p>