Paarl: For the first time in several years, Virat Kohli took the field as a player and not the captain. But that did not mean he would shy away from having a word or two with the opposition. During the opening ODI at Boland Park, Kohli seemed to have lost his cool on Temba Bavuma and that led to a heated exchange of words. The incident took place in the 36th over while Yuzvendra Chahal was bowling.

Bavuma pushed the ball towards cover where Kohli was positioned. Kohli picked up the ball and had a shy at the stumps. Rishabh Pant failed to collect it and Bavuma for a moment thought of pinching a run. That did not go down well with the ex-Indian captain who gave Bavuma a mouthful.

Here is the video that is now going viral: