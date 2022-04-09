Mumbai: The Mumbai Indians versus Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL clash always holds massive interest among fans because two of the biggest Indian cricketing stars feature in the respective teams – Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

On Saturday, the two stars met in an IPL game in Pune and there was bromance to be seen between the two which was loved by the fans. The incident took place when a pitch invader entered the ground in a bid to hug Rohit. He ran towards Rohit, but the MI skipper – cautious of the COVID times we are living in – obliged to an air-hug instead of a physical one.

The incident was loved Kohli, who reacted in a way to suggest he was appreciating Rohit’s act.