During the times of Covid, India captain Virat Kohli is once again leading by example. Kohli, who has already set up a fundraiser along with his wife Anushka Sharma, donated Rs 6.77 lakh for the Covid treatment of the mother of former Indian women cricketer K.S. Sravanthi Naidu. <p></p> <p></p>Sravanthi, whose mother is suffering from severe symptoms, appealed to BCCI and Hyderabad Cricket Association for help. <p></p> <p></p>The ex-women cricketer had already spent Rs 16 lakh for the treatment of her parents who contracted the virus. While her mother is still critical, her father is in the ICU. <p></p> <p></p>"Honestly, I was amazed at his spontaneous gesture. Such a great gesture from such a great cricketer. I am also grateful to the Indian fielding coach R. Sridhar who also took up the issue with Kohli," Vidya told Sportstar. <p></p> <p></p>Not just Kohli, other cricketers like Hanuma Vihari and Suresh Raina are also doing their bit in the fight against Covid. <p></p> <p></p>The 34-year old played four women's One Day Internationals and one Test for India. She holds the record for producing the best bowling figures on WT20I debut (4/9). Naidu played one Test and four ODIs as of 2014. She was a part of the 2014 India Women's squad for three Twenty20s against Bangladesh and also the Women's World Twenty20. <p></p> <p></p>Meanwhile, Kohli has a hectic schedule ahead. He would first be leading the Indian team in the much-awaited inaugural ICC World Test Championship, which starts from June 18 and will be played in Southampton. Then, the Kohli-led Indian side will take on England in a five-match Test series. <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp;