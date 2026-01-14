Virat Kohli makes HISTORY, surpasses Sachin Tendulkar to become India’s…

Virat Kohli has reclaimed the top spot in the ICC ODI batting rankings on Wednesday, nearly five years after losing it. The latest update from the ICC came just before India's second ODI against New Zealand at Rajkot's Niranjan Shah Stadium.

Virat Kohli surpasses Sachin Tendulkar to become India's highest run scorer against New Zealand

Virat Kohli added another major milestone to his illustrious career during the ongoing India vs New Zealand ODI series. The former India captain has now become India’s highest run-scorer against New Zealand in One-Day Internationals, overtaking legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar.

Kohli surpasses Sachin Tendulkar’s Long-Standing record

During India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI match, Kohli crossed 1,757 runs against New Zealand in ODIs, going past Sachin Tendulkar’s tally of 1,750 runs. The achievement highlights Kohli’s remarkable consistency against the Black Caps over the years.

Sachin had held the record for a long time, but Kohli’s latest knock helped him move ahead and claim the top spot among Indian batters in this rivalry.

Only Ricky Ponting ahead in Elite List

While Kohli now leads the chart for India, he is currently second overall in terms of most ODI runs scored against New Zealand. Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting remains at the top with 1,971 runs against the Black Caps in the 50-over format.

Kohliâ€™s current tally puts him within touching distance of Ponting’s record, adding more excitement to his future performances against New Zealand.

Another feather in Kohli’s glorious ODI career

This milestone further strengthens Kohli’s status as one of the greatest ODI batters of all time. Known for his ability to deliver in big matches and against top teams, Kohli continues to rewrite record books with every series.

With more matches still to come, the Indian star will be keen to extend his lead and possibly challenge Ponting’s overall record in the near future.

Virat Kohli becomes No.1 in ICC ODI ranking

The 37-year-old Kohli overtook his long-time teammate Rohit Sharma to become the world’s No.1 ODI batter again. Kohli gained 12 rating points to reach 785, while Rohit dropped six points to 775. New Zealand’s all-rounder Daryl Mitchell moved up to second place with 784 points, just one behind Kohli.

