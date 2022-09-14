Virat Kohli Makes Huge Jump In Latest ICC Men’s T20I Player Rankings

New Delhi: India star Virat Kohli and Sri Lanka all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga have been rewarded for their dominant performances at the Asia Cup by making giant strides on the latest MRF Tyres ICC Men’s Player Rankings, while a new No.1 all-rounder has been crowned in the shortest format of the game.

Kohli scored his first international century in almost three years and scored an impressive 276 runs at the Asia Cup. He improved a total of 14 spots to 15th overall on the T20I batter rankings due to his efforts.

Hasaranga’s rise was just as impressive, with the Sri Lanka match-winner jumping up three places to sixth on the bowler rankings and seven spots to fourth on the all-rounder list after he was crowned Player of the Tournament at the Asia Cup. The Sri Lanka all-rounder picked up nine wickets for the tournament – including three in the final against Pakistan – and his form was a major reason why the island nation was able to claim a sixth Asia Cup title.

And Hasaranga could be eyeing off top spot in both ranking lists should he be able to replicate his current form during the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia later this year.

The 25-year-old is now just 100 rating points behind Australia’s Josh Hazlewood on the list for T20I bowlers, while the gap at the top is even less on the all-rounder rankings. Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan is the new No.1 ranked T20I all-rounder after he overtook Afghanistan veteran Mohammad Nabi following the Asia Cup.

But Hasaranga’s rapid recent rise sees him move to a total of 184 rating points, with both Shakib (248) and Nabi (246) well within his sights. Kohli has some way to go before he is back into contention for the top ranking for T20I batters, but he is at least moving in the right direction now after returning to form during the Asia Cup.

The champion right-hander was the big mover near the top of the T20I batter rankings, with India team-mate Lokesh Rahul (up seven places to 23rd) and Sri Lanka star Bhanuka Rajapaksa (up 34 spots to 34th) also making good ground on those players near the top.

Pakistan veteran Mohammad Rizwan maintains his lead at the head of the T20I batter rankings, while South Africa’s Aiden Markram jumps in front of Babar Azam to claim second place in a tight battle for top billing. On the list for T20I bowlers, India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar (up four spots to seventh) and Pakistan duo Haris Rauf (up nine places to equal 25th) and Mohammad Nawaz (up seven spots to 34th) were among the biggest movers after strong performances at the Asia Cup.

There was no movement inside the top 10 on the latest Test player rankings, but there were some big jumps made by England and South Africa players following the completion of their recent three-match series. England right-hander Ollie Pope moved up 17 places to 29th overall on the list for batters, while team-mate Ollie Robinson jumped 11 spots to 15th on the bowler rankings following his five-wicket haul in the first innings in the third and deciding Test at The Oval.

While South Africa fell to a 2-1 series defeat against Brendon McCullum’s side, they will be buoyed by the performance of speedster Marco Jansen in the final Test of that series. Jansen collected a five-wicket haul of his own and moved up eight spots to 26th on the Test bowler rankings and six places to equal 12th on the list for all-rounders on the back of his efforts.

Australia’s 3-0 series sweep during the recently completed Chappell-Hadlee series saw some minor change on the latest ODI player rankings, with veteran duo Steve Smith and Mitchell Starc the main beneficiaries. Smith was the leading run-scorer for the series with 167 runs and he was rewarded by jumping 13 spots to 10th overall on the batter rankings.

While Starc’s rise wasn’t quite as dramatic, the experienced left-armer will be pleased with his three-place jump to ninth overall on the list for ODI bowlers. Kiwi pacer Trent Boult maintains his lead on the ODI bowler rankings after he finished the series against Australia as the leading wicket-taker with 10 scalps.

(ICC)