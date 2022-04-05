Mumbai: Virat Kohli may not be having the best times with the bat, but he showed that he is the ultimate team man on Tuesday during Royal Challengers IPL game against Rajasthan Royals. Maxwell, who is not playing the match, was seen getting a massage from the ex-RCB captain. The cameras caught the moment and it immediately surfaced on the social media. Now fans are loving the act of kindness from Kohli, who was dismissed for five off six balls.

Maxwell isn’t part of Australia’s limited-overs squad against Pakistan, the Victorian player cannot participate for RCB until April 6 as Cricket Australia’s policy does not allow contracted players to participate in any other domestic competition when the national team is playing international matches.