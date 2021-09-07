London: India coach Ravi Shastri, who recently contracted the Coronavirus, has seen MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli from close quarters as a coach and a commentator. Shastri and Kohli have taken Indian cricket to newer levels and have been extremely successful as a pair. The India coach compares the two and reckons Dhoni was calm as a leader whereas Kohli is on the face and likes to lead from the front.

“As a captain, he’s (Kohli) matured a lot since taking over from MS Dhoni. Unlike MS, who was calm and tranquil in the most difficult circumstances, sizing up opponents and situations astutely and coming up with offbeat moves, Virat’s approach is more ‘lead-from-the-front’,” Shastri writes in his book ‘Stargazing: The players in my life’.

Shastri also reveals that Kohli is fired up all the time and is consistently striving for that extra edge.

“Virat is consistently striving to give that extra edge, which in turn can give the team some advantage in the contest. He thrives on adrenaline and is fired up all the time, which some see as effrontery to cricket’s etiquette, but he is what he is,” Shastri writes.

Meanwhile, BCCI looks miffed with India captain Virat Kohli and the coach for visiting a crowded place earlier this month. The duo had shared the stage during the program without the approval of BCCI, the report added.

“The board will probe the matter. This incident has left the board embarrassed. The coach and the captain will be asked to explain the circumstances after the fourth Test at Oval. The team’s administrative manager Girish Dongre’s role is also under the scanner,” a top BCCI official told the Times of India.