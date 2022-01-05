Johannesburg: After his heroics with the ball, Shardul Thakur came good with the bat as well on Wednesday during the second Test at Wanderers. Fearless Thakur smashed Marco Jansen for three boundaries in an over. The India all-rounder’s strokeplay gave reason for the Indian dressing-room to cheer.

It was the third boundary when Shardul cut a short ball for a boundary – the cameras panned towards the dressing room – where Virat Kohli and Mayank Agarwal burst out laughing as they could not believe what was happening.

It is the fearless approach of Thakur that is impressing the fans. He is playing a little gem of a knock here to take the game away from the hosts.

Shardul Thakur Boundary and Virat kohli Laughing #SAVSIND pic.twitter.com/22rcsQqjeK Shubham Sharma (@Shubham73106588) January 5, 2022

Here is how fans reacted: