Virat Kohli Memes: Must Read If You Have Forgotten To Laugh

Manchester: There were days when Virat Kohli used to score centuries for fun and make India win matches from the most difficult situations. However, the GOAT has seen a massive dip in form over the last couple of years. Kohli has not scored a century since 2019 and the calls to drop him from the team are on the rise.

Kohli has been falling prey to deliveries outside off, which has been an area of concern for him throughout his career. In 2014 as well, a young Kohli was bamboozled by James Anderson with away swinging deliveries during the England tour as Kohli failed to resist poking at the ball. However, he worked on his flaws and went on to rule World Cricket for the next five years. There was no stopping Kohli and he scored runs across formats and across continents. He was threatening to shatter Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 100 international centuries before his career nosedived.

Several cricket experts believe that Kohli has been given enough opportunities and it’s time for him to go back to domestic cricket and work on his flaws. Recently, Kapil Dev said that if a senior player like R Ashwin can be dropped from the team, Virat Kohli can also be shown the door. However, several former and current cricketers have extended their support to Kohli. Babar Azam, Rohit Sharma, Jos Buttler, and Kevin Pietersen among others have extended support to Kohli.

Meanwhile, post Kohli’s dismissal in the second ODI, a section of Indian fans mercilessly trolled him on social media. Let’s look at some of the meanest memes on Virat Kohli’s struggle with the bat.

