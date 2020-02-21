With the two T20Is between Asia XI and World XI fast approaching, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly has sent the names of India skipper Virat Kohli, fast bowler Mohammed Shami, opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan and leg-spinner Kuldeep Yadav to the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Friday. The two T20s will be played to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, who was the first President of Bangladesh.

Speaking to IANS, sources in the know of developments said that Ganguly had sent the names to BCB after the availability of players were checked.

“Ganguly sent in the names to the BCB after we checked on the availability of the players. Kohli, Shami, Dhawan and Kuldeep will represent us in the Asia XI team. It has been a while since we sent the names because the Bangladesh board needed the list from BCCI to be able to prepare the Asian squad,” the source said.

The matches will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Dhaka on March 18 and 21.

BCCI Joint Secretary Jayesh George has clarified that there would be no Pakistan players invited for the match.

“What we are aware of is that there will be no Pakistan players in the Asia XI. That is what the message is, so, there is no question of both countries coming together or picking one over the other,” he had said.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has clarified that their players will not feature because of the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL)

“The T20Is between World XI and Asia XI were scheduled from March 16-20, while the PSL 2020 is likely to end on March 22. Since dates of both the series couldn’t be changed, we offered our regrets to the BCB, both verbally and in writing, which they understood and accepted,” a PCB spokesperson said.

“It is unfortunate that the facts were twisted to mislead Pakistan cricket fans and followers.”