Virat Kohli Most Popular Player Of IPL 2023 On Social Media, Dhoni's CSK Most Popular Team - Report

Here is a complete list of Social media report of IPL 2023

New Delhi: The Indian Premier League is one of the most popular tournaments in the world. The 16th edition of the IPL was a massive success. MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings beat the Gujarat Titans in the final and lifted the trophy for the fifth time in its history.

According to a report, Virat Kohli was the most popular player on social media during the IPL, whereas 2023 Champions CSK were the most popular team.

Most Popular player: Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli has inspired millions of fans and budding cricketers across the globe, and his craze among the people is what he has achieved at the Royal Challengers Bangalore since he joined in 2008.

Most popular team: Chennai Super Kings

After winning their fifth title, CSK became the most popular sports team of the continent and the 4th best in the whole world as per interactions on social media site Twitter for the month of April.Chennai is ahead of Premier League and European giants Manchester United.

Highest social media likes & Most popular emerging player : Rinku Singh

In an unbelievable performance, Rinku Singh hit five consecutive sixes for the Kolkata Knight Riders against the Gujarat Titans when they needed 28 runs to win off the final five balls. Rinku put on a power-hitting display for Yash Dayal as the Kolkata Knight Riders defeated the GT by an incredible three wickets. After this achievement, he became an overnight sensation, and his match-winning post was the most liked post on social media.

Most mentions & engagements: Kohli- Gambhir moment