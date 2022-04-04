Mumbai: It is no secret that ex-India captain Virat Kohli loves football. Time and again, he has flaunted his football skills ahead of games and in exhibition matches. With the IPL on and the responsibility of captaincy off his shoulders – he certainly looks a more relaxed person. During a recent RCB podcast, Kohli was asked about his favourite athlete of all time and it was no surprise that he named Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo.

Kohli was also asked what would he do if he woke up next as Ronaldo. To that, the RCB star said: “I would do a scan of the brain to see from where does all that mental strength come.”