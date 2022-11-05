New Delhi: Virat Kohli is one of the most popular cricketers going around in world cricket at the moment. In India, cricket is the most popular sport and cricketers enjoy a huge fan following. Naturally, they are the first choice celebrities big brands go after.

Cricket in India is a high-reward job but the players earn more as brand ambassadors. Virat Kohli is no exception. In fact, he earns more than any other cricketer in the world from brand endorsements.

As per several reports, Virat Kohli has an estimated net worth of a staggering 950 crores. Virat Kohli has seen a consistent growth in his net worth. Despite his poor form in recent few years, his brand value didn’t saw a dip. Kohli, who had a net worth of $ 65 million in 2018, has $ 127 million or Rs. 950 crores in 2022. As per reports, Virat Kohli earns around a whopping 55 lakhs in a day.

Virat Kohli’s Source Of Income

Virat Kohli has an A+ contract with the BCCI and earns 7 crores per annum as a contracted cricketer. Virat Kohli also earns Rs 15 lakh for every Test match, 6 lakhs for every ODI and 3 lakh for every T20I game.

Virat Kohli also earns a hefty amount from the IPL. Kohli has never been in IPL auction as RCB secured his services as an U-19 player in 2008 IPL draft. He earned Rs 12 lakhs for the first three seasons of IPL before he saw a massive jump in his income in 2011 when he started earning 8.2 crores.

Between 2013 to 2017, he got a pay cheque of Rs 12.5 crores. Ahead of the IPL 2018 mega auction, Royal Challengers Bangalore decided to retain him for a whopping Rs 18 crores. In 2022, he got a contract worth 15 crores.

Kohli endorses several brands like Manyavar, Phillips, Pepsi, Audi, Hero, Valvoline, Cinthol Deo, Boost, Fastrack, Puma, Godrej, Head & Shoulders, and Nestle India, among others. Kohli early around 12.5 crores yearly by using MRF sticker on the bat. In 2017, MRF signed an eight year deal with Virat Kohli for a whopping sum of 100 crores.

Kohli is also one of the most popular celebrities on social media. As per reports, Kohli earns around 328 crores for his social media posts. Virat Kohli’s brands One8 and Wrogn are extremely popular among the Indian masses. One8 is an athleisure brand tied to Puma and it also has a chain of popular restaurants and clubs across India.

Virat Kohli Investments

In 2015, Virat Kohli invested Rs 90 crores to own a chain of gyms called Chisel Fitness. Kohli is also a co-owner of Indian Super League side FC Goa. He also owns and operates the PGA Tour and the International Premier Tennis League. He has also invested nearly Rs. 19.30 crores in a fashion startup called Universal Sportsbiz.

Virat Kohli has a bungalow in Delhi but he lives in a lavish apartment in Bandra worth 9 crores. Kohli also has a collection of luxury cars from Audi, Toyota, Lamborghini, Mercedes, BMW, and Volkswagen.