New Delhi: India’s veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has put his weight behind Virat Kohli after the Indian captain had to cope with heavy criticism for his statement. Kohli had stated that the best of three finals in the World Test Championship would have been better as it gives a chance to the losing team to make a comeback in the next two Test matches.

However, Kohli’s comments were taken in a way that he is trying to steal the credit from New Zealand’s win. Ravichandran Ashwin, who scalped a total of four wickets in the WTC Final, stated that Virat Kohli never demanded three Test matches for the World Test Championship final and only commented what he thinks the next edition of the WTC should have.

“I happened to hear people saying that Virat Kohli asked for three Tests to be played for the WTC Final but it is ridiculous. After the match got over, Michael Atherton had asked what could be done differently in the WTC. Virat replied in a particular context that if three matches are played, then adaptability and come back for a team are possible. Kohli did not demand anything,” said Ashwin on his YouTube channel.

Meanwhile, Ashwin is hopeful that India goes on to win a major ICC tournament in the coming time. India hasn’t savoured success in ICC events since MS Dhoni-led the team to glory in the 2013 Champions Trophy. The Men in Blue will now have a chance in the T20 World Cup, which will take place in UAE in the October-November window.

“When we lose a final, fans would be disappointed. Perhaps, billion Indians were looking forward to good news after lockdown and stuff. But it didn’t happen. Fingers crossed. Just hoping we win some other ICC tournament,” concluded Ashwin.