Virat Kohli Opens About The Time When He Feared Getting Dropped From Team India
In 2012, Kohli arrived in Perth for the Test against Australia, but he feared of losing his spot in the team, after making a perfect start to his career.
New Delhi: Legendary batter Virat Kohli is one of the greatest cricketers of all time. During his 15-year-long career, Kohli has scored 12809 runs in 271 ODIs, 8195 in 108 Test matches and 4008 runs in 115 T20I appearances.
Talking on the first episode of RCB Podcast season 2, Kohli remembered a period of his career when he feared getting dropped from Indian team and thought that he might have to go back and play first-class cricket.
Virat said, "When we arrived in Perth, at the first glimpse of the surface we knew that it was a very tough pitch to bat on as there was ample pace and bounce on offer. Not only were these two the solitary nightmares but to add to a batter's woe, there was ample grass as well. And I knew that if I do not perform in this Test match, then there was no chance that I was playing the fourth. Probably, I will have to go back to first-class cricket and climb my way back to the top again."
He continued, "So I clearly remember, when I left Sydney, there was a lot of vitriol. Especially when you lose the first two Test matches of a series in Australia, the whole environment becomes very tense. Everyone is obviously feeling a lot of pressure and when it is your first tour to Australia and you see everyone feeling a lot of pressure around, you think that I have got no chance here."
