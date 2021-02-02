Ever since Ajinkya Rahane led India to a historic series win in Australia in regular skipper Virat Kohli’s absence, there has been a debate on who should lead India. Calling the debate unnecessary, former cricketer Saba Karim has given his take on the subject and said that India is lucky to have two great leaders.

In an interaction with Sportskeeda, he said: “To be honest, I feel all such discussions are quite unnecessary. We should feel blessed because we have 2 senior players who can lead the side: Virat Kohli as captain and Ajinkya Rahane as vice-captain.”

Calling Kohli aggressive, Karim hailed Rahane as calm and said both are extremely effective as leaders. He also said that both know how to handle tough situations.

“And it is good to have diverse personalities in a team as leaders. One lead with so much aggression, the other is very calm but the result is the same and both are extremely effective. They know how to handle tough situations and how to inspire their colleagues and that’s what India needs at this stage,” he said further.

Kohli has led the country in 56 Tests, while Rahane has stepped in as captain on five occasions, and hence a comparison is not justified.

Kohli has been leading India in all three formats and could not play the last three Tests in Australia as he was on paternity leave.

Now, his return will bolster the batting unit and India would look a totally different side with Kohli back.

The four-match Test series starts with the first Test in Chennai on February 5. England will be no pushovers and it promises to be a mouthwatering battle when the two sides meet.