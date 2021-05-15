With a little over a month to go for the start of the inaugural ICC World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand, eyes would be on the two cricketing superstars – Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson. So, who do you think will score more runs? Former English captain Michael Vaughan has made yet another prediction. He feels given the quality and consistency Williamson brings to the table, he could score a little more than his Indian counterpart.

“In terms of quality and what he brings on the pitch and his consistency, I wouldn’t bet against Kane Williamson getting more runs. I think Kane may score a few more runs than Virat this summer,” Vaughan said told SparkSport.

Vaughan also pointed out Kohli’s problems with the moving ball in English conditions.

“I think recently, a lot of pundits have been shouting for him (Kohli), whether he likes that or not, I’m not too sure. In English conditions, against the moving ball, Virat did enjoy success the last time he came in, but other than that he has struggled,” he added.

Despite not having a massive following on social media like Kohli, Vaughan reckons Williamson is still up there with the great players across the three formats and he also matches the Indian captain.

“I think Kane Williamson is up there with the great players across the three formats and he certainly matches Virat Kohli. It’s just he doesn’t have the 100 million followers on Instagram and doesn’t earn the $30-40 million or whatever Virat gets every year for his commercial endorsements,” Vaughan added further.