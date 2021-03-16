Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma - who is better? This is currently the biggest debate in the cricketing world identical to the Cristiano Ronaldo versus Lionel Messi comparisons? Both Kohli and Rohit have their loyal fanbase - who will go to any extent to get the edge over the other and that makes statistics very important for fans, especially from India. <p></p> <p></p>Recently, former South African dasher Herschelle Gibbs gave his opinion and took a stand. He speaks about Kohli's flick-off Archer in the second T20I when a fan asks him the question as to who is better. One of his followers asked him: "Who do you rate higher Rohit or Virat?" <p></p> <p></p>As he was not expecting the South African to respond, the fan also wrote: "I know mostly u will avoid this question." <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">There's <a href="https://twitter.com/imVkohli?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@imVkohli</a> with that flick again&#x1f525;&#x1f525;</p> <p></p> Herschelle Gibbs (@hershybru) <a href="https://twitter.com/hershybru/status/1371143971594964993?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 14, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>It is surprising because Gibbs has recently shared the dressing-room with him at the Mumbai Indians and hence one would have thought he would be tempted to pick Rohit. <p></p> <p></p>Gibbs had no doubt in his mind over his pick as he wrote: "Virat def(initely)". <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Virat def</p> <p></p> Herschelle Gibbs (@hershybru) <a href="https://twitter.com/hershybru/status/1371146550236286980?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 14, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>While Kohli is the No 1 batsman in the world in ODIs, Rohit is at No 2. Kohli recently edged Rohit to become the first cricketer to score 3000 T20I runs. <p></p> <p></p>Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma - who was rested for the first two T20Is against England - is expected to make a comeback in the XI in the third game. On the other hand, Kohli - who has not got a three-figure score since 2019 - got back among the runs in the second T20I at Ahmedabad where he took India over the line and helped the hosts level the five-match T20I series. <p></p> <p></p>India takes on England in the third T20I on Tuesday at the Narendra Modi stadium.