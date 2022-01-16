Mumbai: Virat Kohli dropped a bombshell on Saturday by announcing his resignation as India’s Test skipper. Following that, reactions from all quarters have been pouring in. While most are lauding Kohli for his achievements as the Test captain and wishing him the very best for the future; Indian politician Sanjay Jha, who is an avid sports follower, drew parallels of Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar. He rated Kohli higher than Tendulkar – who he is a fan of – as the former has won series overseas and is a great chaser.

His tweet read: “As India’s most successful captain across all formats, series wins abroad, great in crucial run-chases , exceptional fielder, and a fantastic batsman, I rate Virat Kohli above my favorite Sachin Tendulkar as the greatest Indian cricketer India has produced.”