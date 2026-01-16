Virat Kohli or Steve Smith? Babar Azam reveals his SHOCKING Fab Four list

Babar Azam reveals his shocking Fab Four rankings! Who tops Tests and who leads across all formats? Find out his surprising picks.

Babar Azam reveals his Fab Four rankings

In modern cricket, the term Fab Four is widely used to describe the era’s four elite batters – Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, Joe Root and Kane Williamson. While debates continue over who stands tallest among them, opinions often vary depending on format, conditions and nationality.

Pakistan’s star batter Babar Azam recently shared his perspective on the Fab Four, revealing how he ranks the quartet across formats and specifically in Test cricket.

Babar Azam names Virat Kohli the best across formats

In an exclusive interview with Code Sports, Babar Azam made it clear that Virat Kohli tops his all-format ranking among the Fab Four, citing the Indian great’s consistency and impact.

According to Babar’s all-format list:

Virat Kohli

Steve Smith

Kane Williamson

Joe Root

“When it comes to impact and consistency across all formats, Virat Kohli is at the top,” Babar said.

Kohli and Babar are often compared, particularly by fans across India and Pakistan, though many former cricketers believe such comparisons across eras and conditions are unnecessary.

Kohli’s dominance in white-ball cricket

Virat Kohli’s record in white-ball cricket, especially ODIs, remains unmatched among the Fab Four. He is the leading century-maker in the format and has consistently delivered in high-pressure matches.

Who is where in the Fab Four of Test cricket

Batsman Matches Innings Runs Average 50s 100s Joe Root 163 298 15,921 51.07 66 41 Steve Smith 123 220 10,763 53.90 44 37 Kane Williamson 108 192 9,461 51.98 38 33 Virat Kohli 123 210 9,230 46.85 31 30

Kohli has scored 14,673 runs in 310 ODIs at an average of 58.45, including 53 centuries – numbers that prompted Babar to describe him as “the best batter of this generation.”

Babar’s surprising Test rankings among the Fab Four

While Kohli topped Babar’s combined all-format list, his Test ranking raised eyebrows.

In Test cricket, Babar Azam ranked:

Steve Smith

Joe Root

Virat Kohli

Kane Williamson

This ranking surprised many, especially given Kohli’s success as both a batter and captain in the longest format.

Who leads the Fab Four in ODIs?

Batsman Matches Innings Runs Average 50s 100s Virat Kohli 310 298 14673 58.45 77 53 Joe Root 186 175 7730 48.54 43 19 Kane Williamson 175 167 7256 48.69 15 47 Steve Smith 170 154 5800 43.28 35 12

Why Steve Smith tops the Test list

Steve Smith’s Test record stands out for its sheer consistency and volume of runs. Averaging over 56 in Test cricket, Smith has dominated attacks across conditions with an unorthodox technique that has troubled bowlers worldwide.

Meanwhile, Joe Root, has been England’s batting backbone in recent years, scoring runs across continents and continuing to climb the all-time Test run charts.

Kohli’s Test career in perspective

Virat Kohli enjoyed a highly successful Test career, particularly during his peak years as India’s captain. He played 123 Test matches, scoring 9,230 runs, including 30 centuries, before retiring from the format after a gradual dip in form towards the latter phase of his career.

Despite being placed third in Babar’s Test ranking, Kohli’s overall influence on modern cricket – especially across formats – remains unparalleled.

Fab Four debate continues

Babar Azam’s rankings once again highlight how perceptions change depending on format. While Steve Smith reigns supreme in Tests, Virat Kohli’s all-format dominance ensures his place at the top of the Fab Four debate.

TRENDING NOW

As cricket evolves, the discussion around the Fab Four – and who truly leads the pack – remains as compelling as ever.