Virat Kohli Out For Golden Duck As Trent Boult Continues Dream Run In IPL 2023

Fans at M Chinnaswamy were left disappointed as Virat Kohli returned to the pavilion on the very first ball of the match itself

Updated: April 23, 2023 3:41 PM IST | Edited By: Nikhil

New Delhi: Fans at M Chinnaswamy were left disappointed as Virat Kohli returned to the pavilion on the very first ball of the match itself. Trent Boult continued his dominance in the first over. He now has 21 first-over wickets since IPL 2020.

 

