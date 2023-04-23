Advertisement
Virat Kohli Out For Golden Duck As Trent Boult Continues Dream Run In IPL 2023
Fans at M Chinnaswamy were left disappointed as Virat Kohli returned to the pavilion on the very first ball of the match itself
New Delhi: Fans at M Chinnaswamy were left disappointed as Virat Kohli returned to the pavilion on the very first ball of the match itself. Trent Boult continued his dominance in the first over. He now has 21 first-over wickets since IPL 2020.
Kohli didn't even last 1 minute on the field.
Golden duck for the green boy today.#trentboult you beauty ?#ViratKohli? #boult #rrvsrcb#RcbvsRR #riyanparag #ashwin #IPL2O23 #GoGreen #JioCinema pic.twitter.com/AM221cpUfb
Rishabh Pareek (@prishabhtweets) April 23, 2023
Also ReadMore News ›
More News ›
Advertisement
LIVE SCOREBOARD
Singapore Vs United Arab Emirates Live Cricket Score - Match 11 - ODI
23 Apr 2023 08:45 IST
SIN need 250 runs in 46 balls at 32.60 rpo
Royal Challengers Bangalore Vs Rajasthan Royals Live Cricket Score - Match 32 - T20
23 Apr 2023 15:30 IST
Lucknow Super Giants Vs Gujarat Titans Live Cricket Score - Match 30 - ODI
22 Apr 2023 15:30 IST | 10:00 GMT
Gujarat Titans beat Lucknow Super Giants by 7 runs
Mumbai Indians Vs PBKS Live Cricket Score - Match 31 - ODI
22 Apr 2023 19:30 IST | 14:00 GMT
Punjab Kings beat Mumbai Indians by 13 runs
Qatar Vs Saudi Arabia Live Cricket Score - Match 9 - ODI
22 Apr 2023 08:45 IST | 03:15 GMT
Saudi Arabia beat Qatar by 7 wickets
Bahrain Vs Kuwait Live Cricket Score - Match 10 - ODI
22 Apr 2023 08:45 IST | 03:15 GMT
Kuwait beat Bahrain by 2 wickets
Advertisement
COMMENTS