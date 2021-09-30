Dubai: It seems to have become a culture and a fantastic culture – one has to admit. On Wednesday, after RCB beat RR – Virat Kohli was seen passing tips to youngsters from the opposition. The Rajasthan Royals youngsters seemed to be paying absolute attention to what was being said by Kohli. The gesture by Kohli after the win is being lauded by fans on social space. Such conversations are bound to help the next generation of Indian cricketers.

After the game, Kohli lauded the team for coming back strong after losing their first two games in the UAE leg.

“We have come back strongly in two games back-to-back with the ball which is a great sign. In T20 cricket if you can hold nerve with the ball, it means you are heading in the right direction. We came back and dominated. 175 would have been competitive, it still was a very good wicket to bat on. With the kind of bowling attack that we have, we need a couple of breakthroughs and things will open up. We knew if we held to our patience, we’ll get mistakes from the batsmen and that’s what happened but they were forced mistakes,” Kohli said at the post-match presentation after the seven-wicket win.