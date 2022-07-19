New Delhi: England’s star all-rounder Ben Stokes decided to retire from ODI cricket on Monday and the game against South Africa on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, will be his last game wearing England colours in One-day internationals playing for England. He posted a statement on his social media handles that his body is unable to sustain playing all three formats and he now wants to concentrate on red ball cricket and T20s. Star Indian batsman Virat Kohli, who has been going through a rough patch in his cricketing career at the moment, replied to Ben Stokes’ statement on social media and stated that the all-rounder is the most competitive bloke he has ever played against.

“You’re the most competitive bloke I’ve ever played against. Respect,” said Virat Kohli, while replying to Ben Stokes’ retirement announcement on Instagram.

Ben Stokes was a part of the just-concluded limited-overs series against India. The visiting side won the ODI series by 2-1. The all-rounder said in his statement, “I will play my last game for England in ODI cricket on Tuesday in Durham. I have decided to retire from this format. This has been an incredibly tough decision to make. I have loved every minute of playing with my mates for England. We have had an incredible journey on the way.”

“As hard as a decision as this was to come to, it’s not as hard dealing with the fact I can’t give my teammates 100% of myself in this format anymore. The England shirt deserves nothing less from anyone who wears it,” the statement read.

“Three formats are just unsustainable for me now. Not only do I feel that my body is letting me down because of the schedule and what is expected of us, but I also feel that I am taking the place of another player who can give Jos and the rest of the team their all. It’s time for someone else to progress as a cricketer and make incredible memories like I have over the past 11 years,” the 31-year-old further wrote.

“I will give everything I have to Test cricket, and now, with this decision, I feel I can also give my total commitment to the T20 format. I would like to wish Jos Butter, Matthew Mott, the players and the support staff every success going forward. We have made great strides in white-ball cricket over the past seven years, and the future looks bright,” the statement further read.

“I have loved all 104 games I have played so far, I’ve got one more, and it feels amazing to be playing my last game at my home ground in Durham. As always, the England fans have always been there for me and will continue to be there. You’re the best fans in the world. I hope we can win on Tuesday and set the series up nicely against South Africa,” he concluded.