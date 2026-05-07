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Virat Kohli pays heartfelt tribute after former teammate Amanpreet Gill passes away at 36

Former Punjab cricketer Amanpreet Gill passed away at 36, leaving the cricket world emotional. Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh and Shikhar Dhawan shared heartfelt tributes.

Edited By : Srijal Upadhyay |May 07, 2026, 02:55 PM IST

Published On May 07, 2026, 02:55 PM IST

Last UpdatedMay 07, 2026, 02:55 PM IST

Virat Kohli mourns Amanpreet Gill

Virat Kohli mourns Amanpreet Gill

The cricket community was left saddened on Wednesday after the death of former Punjab cricketer Amanpreet Singh Gill at the age of 36 in Chandigarh. Several current and former Indian cricketers, including Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan and Yuvraj Singh, paid emotional tributes to Gill, remembering his contribution to the game and their early cricketing days together.

Gill was a former India Under-19 player and also represented Punjab in domestic cricket. He had shared the dressing room with Kohli during their youth cricket journey.

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Virat Kohli mourns loss of former teammate

Virat Kohli took to social media to express his grief over Gill’s passing and offered condolences to his family.

Shocked and saddened to hear about Amanpreet Gill’s passing. Sending prayers and strength to his family and loved ones. Rest in peace. Om Shanti,” Kohli wrote in his heartfelt message on X.

Gill was part of India’s youth cricket setup during the mid-2000s and toured countries like England, Malaysia and Sri Lanka while representing the national Under-19 side.

Amanpreet Gill’s cricket journey

A right-arm medium pacer, Gill played six first-class matches for Punjab during his domestic career. He was also part of Kings XI Punjab in the inaugural edition of the Indian Premier League.

Although his professional career did not last long, Gill remained involved with cricket in Punjab and continued contributing to the sport even after retirement.

He was also associated with the Punjab Cricket Association as a member of the senior selection committee.

Punjab Cricket Association pays tribute

The Punjab Cricket Association released an official statement mourning Gill’s demise and remembered him as a dedicated servant of Punjab cricket.

The Punjab Cricket Association deeply mourns the sad loss of Amanpreet Singh Gill, former Punjab cricketer and Member of the Senior Selection Committee, Punjab. He served Punjab cricket with dedication and passion, representing teams like India Under-19s, Kings XI Punjab, and Punjab,” the PCA said in its statement.

The association also extended condolences to Gill’s family and prayed for strength during this difficult time. His cremation will take place at the Manimajra Cremation Ground in Chandigarh.

Dhawan and Yuvraj also express grief

Former India opener Shikhar Dhawan also paid tribute to Gill and said he was deeply saddened by the news.

Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of former Punjab cricketer Amanpreet Singh Gill at such a young age. Heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and everyone who knew him. Om Shanti,” Dhawan wrote on X.

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh remembered Gill as a quiet and hardworking cricketer who loved the game.

Deeply saddened to hear about Amanpreet Singh Gill’s passing. Shared the dressing room in our early days, he was a quiet, hardworking cricketer who loved the game. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. Rest in peace. Om Shanti,” Yuvraj wrote on X.

Cricket fraternity remembers Gill

Gill’s passing has left many in Indian cricket emotional, especially those who played alongside him during their early years. Though his cricket career was short, he remained respected in Punjab cricket circles for his dedication and commitment to the game.

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay is an Trainee at Cricket Country, covering international cricket, domestic tournaments, and major T20 leagues. Passionate about sports journalism, he focuses on delivering accurate, engaging, and timely cricket stories. Srijal is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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