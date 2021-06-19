Southampton: Hours ahead of the much-awaited World Test Championship final at Southampton, India skipper Virat Kohli paid a heartfelt tribute to legendary athlete Milkha Singh, who breathed his last on Friday night, aged 91. Kohli took to Twitter and hailed the legend for inspiring many in India to never give up their dreams.

He tweeted: “A legacy that inspired a whole nation to aim for excellence. To never give up and chase your dreams. Rest in Peace #MilkhaSingh ji. You will never be forgotten.”