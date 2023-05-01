"Love you through thick, thin and all your cute madness (infinity emoji). Happy birthday my everything (red heart emojis) @anushkasharma, " wrote Virat Kohli in a lovely post. Anushka Sharma reacted to Kohli's note and posted red heart, infinity and family emojis.

New Delhi: Virat Kohli posted an adorable note for his wife Anushka Sharma on her birthday. The couple is one of the hottest celebrity pairs and got married in 2017. Kohli and Anushka are also blessed with an adorable daughter Vamika.

Virat Kohli In Red Hot Form For RCB

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli has been in fine form in IPL 2023. Kohli is the second-leading run scorer for RCB this season with 333 runs. Kohli has also smashed five fifties in nine games. Virat Kohli has also led RCB in the previous three games owing to Faf du Plessis' injury. Faf has played as an impact player, with Virat Kohli leading the team. RCB as a team has also enjoyed a decent run. RCB has played eight matches, winning four and losing as many. RCB will take on Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Stadium on Monday.

Anushka Sharma To Play Jhulan Goswami In Chakda Xpress

Anushka Sharma will be next seen in Chakda Xpress. Anushka Sharma will essay the role of veteran India women cricketer, Jhulan Goswami. The movie is set to be released on OTT platform Netflix. The confirmed release date of the movie is still awaited.