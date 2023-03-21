Advertisement

Virat Kohli Picks Former South Africa Speedster Dale Steyn As 'The Bowler To Bowl For His Life'

Claiming that Test cricket is the 'ultimate' format, Kohli spoke about his hundred at Ahmedabad recently.

Updated: March 21, 2023 4:08 PM IST | Edited By: Driti Atri
New Delhi: One of the greatest batters of the World Virat Kohli. The-34-year-old batter has recently concluded 25,000 international runs in all three formats with a mind-boggling average of 86.50. In total he smashed 75 centuries, 28 in Test cricket, 46 in One Day Internationals (ODIs) and 1 in Twenty20 Internationals.

In an exclusive chat with ex-RCB mate AB de Villiers on Tuesday on his YouTube channel King Kohli talked about alot of interesting things. During the conversation he revealed former South African speedster Dale Steyn, the bowler for his life.

Since Kohli has faced many legendary bowlers including former Sri Lanka yorker king Lasith Malinga, England pacer Brett Lee, Aussie bowler Mitchell Johnson in his career till now, AB de Villiers asked him about the bowler he will pick for life. Surprisingly Kohli picked Dale Steyn as the best bowler.

"Dale Steyn as the bowler to bowl for his life", he said.

"The hundred in Ahmedabad has given me the calmness, got that old feeling back," Kohli said during the YouTube LIVE with AB De Villiers.

Meanwhile, With the series scoreline at 1-1, India and Australia will face off in the decider game at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday.

Men in blue won the first ODI by five wickets, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. With regular captain Rohit Sharma missing the game, Hardik Pandya led the side.

While in the second match India had to face humiliation, as Aussie won the match by 10 wickets.

 

 

