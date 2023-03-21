Virat Kohli Picks MS Dhoni And Cheteshwar Pujara As Best And Worst Runners In Chat With AB de Villiers

Virat Kohli also picked 2022 T20 World Cup match against Pakistan as the best atmosphere he has played cricket in.

Virat Kohli and AB De Villiers on Tuesday collaborated for a fun chat session where the players spoke at length on various aspects of life and cricket. During the interaction, Virat Kohli revealed the best and worst runners he played cricket with. Both players were not allowed to take each other's name.

Virat Kohli picked MS Dhoni as the best runner between the wicket while AB De Villiers chose Faf du Plessis. Kohli said that ABD is the fastest batter he has played cricket and after him is former India skipper MS Dhoni.

"Ofcourse, its not even a question, I have been asked this question before, AB (De Villiers) has by far been the fastest I have run with between wickets, the only other guy I had so much coordination and understanding with was MS (Dhoni). Now I don't know about the speeds between the wickets, but with him and MS I would not even have to call," said the 34-year-old.

Kohli has the utmost respect for MS Dhoni. The RCB batter has always been in appreciation of Dhoni, who he terms his elder brother. Kohli was also asked to pick the worst runner he has played and the veteran batter picked India's No.3 batter, Cheteshwar Pujara.

Kohli also picked T20 World Cup 2022 game against Pakistan as the best atmosphere he played cricket in. "Best atmosphere I have experienced, the IPL final in 2016 was a very special day, it was very very intense, but above that is the World Cup final in 2011 in Mumbai, it was an unbelievable atmosphere. I have never experienced anything like that till 23rd October against Pakistan at the MCG. That night was something else, it was more than a sporting experience," added Virat.