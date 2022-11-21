New Delhi: Former India captain Virat Kohli became the most popular sportsperson in India for the month of October, leaving behind stalwarts like MS Dhoni and Sachin Tendulkar in a list that also includes Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Sunil Chhetri. While Kohli finds himself right at the top of the ladder, Dhoni occupies second spot followed by India captain Rohit Sharma.

Hardik Pandya, PV Sindhu and Neeraj Chopra find themselves in seventh, eighth and ninth position respectively. Kohli was in his element in the recently-concluded T20 World Cup 2022 and finished the tournament as the highest run-getter with 296 runs to his name.

Check the full list below:

Virat Kohli MS Dhoni Rohit Sharma Cristiano Ronaldo Sachin Tendulkar Lionel Messi Hardik Pandya PV Sindhu Neeraj Chopra Sunil Chhetri

Ormax Sports Stars: Most popular sportspersons in India (Oct 2022) pic.twitter.com/9v3JZnUHcG Ormax Media (@OrmaxMedia) November 21, 2022

The survey was conducted by OrmaxMedia, India’s only specialised media consulting firm for films, TV, OTT, news, music & sports.