India captain Virat Kohli’s brand value is highest among all Indian cricketers, according to Checkbrand, an online sentiment analysis company that analyses brands on the basis of 360 online sentiment approach. Kohli and other cricketers’ brand value is based on social media engagement for the period August-October 2020,

The 32-year-old Kohli’s brand value in monetary terms based on engagement and followers stood at Rs.3.28 billion, followed by Sachin Tendulkar at Rs.1.67 billion, MS Dhoni at Rs.1.24 billion, and Rohit Sharma at Rs.0.96 billion. Kohli has a brand score of 43.94 and is followed by two players who have retired from international cricket, Yuvraj Singh – 40.40 and Sachin Tendulkar – 37.51.

The most trending – Twitter, Google Search, Wiki, YouTube etc. – player was Yuvraj in this period (1622), followed by Rohit (1591) and Kohli (1574), Harbhajan (1376), and Parthiv Patel (1362).

Kohli takes the top position when it comes to engagement on social media at 1.1 lakh followed by Dhoni at 1.02 lakh, Rohit at 0.80 lakh, Kapil Dev at 0.51 lakh and Hardik Pandya at 0.40 lakh.

Top three positions are undertaken by former cricketers when it comes to mentions. Kapil has the highest mentions in the last quarter – 8.8 lakh, Dhoni – 6.2 lakh, Irfan Pathan – 4.27 lakh, and Kohli – 3.45 lakh.

Meanwhile, India captain Kohli on Monday won the Sir Garfield Sobers Award for the ICC Male Cricketer of the Decade. The International Cricket Council made the announcement via Twitter, bestowing the honour on Kohli, who scored 66 out of his 70 international hundreds, in the ‘ICC Awards’ period.

In the same period, he was also the batsman with most fifties – 94, most runs – 20396 – besides having the maximum average – 56.97 among players with 70 plus innings.

Overall, Kohli has amassed 12040 runs in ODIs, 7318 runs in Tests and 2928 runs in T20 Internationals, averaging more than 50 across formats.