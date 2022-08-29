New Delhi: Hardik Pandya played a remarkable inning of 33 not out to take India to victory against Pakistan in their first match at the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 on Sunday. After the heroic performance, everyone praised the all-rounder including former Indian captain Virat Kohli.

After Pakistan made 147 all out in 19.5 overs, India needed 59 off the last six overs on a two-paced pitch. From there, Hardik Pandya (33 not out) and Jadeja (35) shared a stand of 52 runs off just 29 balls. Even though the left-handed Jadeja fell in the final over, Hardik Pandya finished off things with a six-over long-on to take India over the line and add another thrilling chapter in the history of India-Pakistan clashes.

Hardik Pandya was also named player of the match after his remarkable performance against Pakistan. Virat Kohli took to his Instagram story to share the picture of Hardik Pandya and wrote “champion” to praise the all-rounder.

After the match, Hardik Pandya reminisced the turn of events four years back at the same venue, against the same opposition and in the same tournament, when he was stretchered out after suffering an acute lower back injury.

Bowling the 18th over against Pakistan in the 2018 edition of the Asia Cup, Pandya lay motionless clutching his back before he was stretchered off the field. On Sunday, following the thrilling five-wicket win against the arch-rivals with two balls to spare, Pandya said he “remembered everything” that happened on the fateful day which left his cricketing career virtually over. However, he will be happy that he is back in business in a fine fashion.